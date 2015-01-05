BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Nyrstar Sa
* Nyrstar to settle Campo Morado silver stream
* Announced that it has reached an agreement with Silver Wheaton Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Wheaton, to settle existing silver streaming agreement
* Streaming agreement delivery obligation was brought to an end on Dec. 31 2014
* In return, Nyrstar will make a payment of $25 mln to Silver Wheaton by Jan. 31 2015
* Will grant Silver Wheaton a 5 year right of first refusal on any silver streaming transaction in relation to a Nyrstar group property
* Settlement will also cancel delivery liability of approximately $80 mln on Nyrstar's balance sheet
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company