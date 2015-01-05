Jan 5 Nyrstar Sa

* Nyrstar to settle Campo Morado silver stream

* Announced that it has reached an agreement with Silver Wheaton Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Wheaton, to settle existing silver streaming agreement

* Streaming agreement delivery obligation was brought to an end on Dec. 31 2014

* In return, Nyrstar will make a payment of $25 mln to Silver Wheaton by Jan. 31 2015

* Will grant Silver Wheaton a 5 year right of first refusal on any silver streaming transaction in relation to a Nyrstar group property

* Settlement will also cancel delivery liability of approximately $80 mln on Nyrstar's balance sheet