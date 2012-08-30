UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields sink as geopolitics sow inflation doubts
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Aug 30 The New York State Dormitory Authority will sell $238 million of lease revenue bonds the week of Sept. 10, said a market source on Thursday.
Ramirez & Co is the lead manager on the sale.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
PRETORIA, June 6 South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.