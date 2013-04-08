* Towns face dire financial worries
* Move aimed at heading off bankruptcies
* Moody's warns on pension "smoothing"
By Edward Krudy
ALBANY, N.Y., April 8 New York state's top
financial watchdog will name "dozens" of local governments that
are in financial difficulty in the coming weeks as part of a new
monitoring system designed to head off drastic measures such as
bankruptcy or external oversight.
The new system is being introduced by New York Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli as many U.S. towns, cities and counties face
dire financial straits. Last week, a federal court deemed
Stockton, California, fit for municipal bankruptcy. In Michigan,
an emergency manager took over Detroit earlier this year.
Those are situations that DiNapoli wants to avoid with his
Fiscal Stress Monitoring System. DiNapoli said the state has
seen no local government bankruptcies despite the ravages of the
financial crisis in 2007-2009 and he wants to keep it that way.
"Setting the bankruptcy precedent in New York would send the
wrong message to the municipal bond market," said DiNapoli at a
conference at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in the
state capital, Albany, on Monday.
"Such a step could make investors think twice about lending
to other municipalities, especially those already suffering from
severe fiscal stress."
The first names of New York municipalities will be released
towards the end of May, according to DiNapoli's office. The
system will also monitor school districts.
There will likely be "dozens" of names in the "significant
fiscal stress" and the "moderate fiscal stress" categories,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The list could include the names of known problem
municipalities such as the town of Long Beach in Long Island, or
Rockland County, as well as other municipalities whose fiscal
problems are not widely known. Utica and Troy are other New York
cities that have been in economic decline for years.
The system is designed as an early intervention mechanism
with the Comptroller's office offering technical assistance,
training and planning to problem municipalities and school
districts, DiNapoli's office said.
The Comptroller's office found in an earlier report that
over 100 local governments do not have enough cash on hand to
pay 75 percent of their current liabilities. Almost 300 local
governments ended 2010 or 2011, or both, with a deficit.
Ballooning pension liabilities are one of the major strains
on local finances. To alleviate some of that pressure, the New
York new budget allows local governments to push back payments
into their pension systems into future years.
According to the new law, approved last week, local
governments - which so far have been required to fully fund
their pension system - will be allowed to make fixed pension
payments over the next seven years that are lower than their
annual required contributions. They will then be required to
make up the deferred contributions in the subsequent 12 years.
Moody's, the credit ratings agency, has said the measure
could increase the level of unfunded liabilities, especially if
investment returns are below expectations.
"The positive short-term budgetary relief will outweigh the
cost of increasing unfunded pension liabilities for only the
most financially stressed local governments," Moody's said in a
report issued on Monday.
DiNapoli said he does not recommend that municipalities use
the options, known as smoothing or amortization, except in times
of severe fiscal stress.