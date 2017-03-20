NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it
was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical
issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
For symbols that traded to the close, the exchange said in a
statement that the official closing price (OCP) would be the
volume-weighted average price of all eligible last sale trades
in the final five minutes of regular trading hours, "including
the closing auction prints of all markets."
For symbols with no last sale eligible trades during the
last five minutes of regular trading, the OCP will be the
consolidated last trade during market hours.
"If no such same day consolidated last sale eligible trades,
the primary listing exchange's prior trading day's OCP" will be
the official closing print for Monday.
The exchange said the corrected OCPs "will be represented as
.9 on the Consolidated Tape and will supersede prior closing
prices."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)