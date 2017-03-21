By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday
that all systems were functioning normally after a technical
issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from
completing a closing auction.
The exchange said late Monday that its trading platform
experienced a technical issue which resulted in a number of
symbols to fail to conduct a closing auction or transition from
the regular trading session to the late trading session at 4
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
"One could argue the role of NYSE official closing prices is
one of the most important in the market," said Spencer Midlin,
analyst at Aite Group in Boston.
"Millions of portfolios and retirement accounts depend on
the closing prices of NYSE-listed stocks and ETFs."
The exchange said the underlying cause of the disruption was
"identified and remediated."
