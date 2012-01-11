FRANKFURT Jan 11 Deutsche Boerse AG's last-ditch lobbying efforts in support of its proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext look set to fail, leaving the deal heading for the rocks with European antitrust regulators expected to block the deal

Deutsche Boerse's Reto Francioni and NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer hope to salvage the deal by putting their case to commissioners in Brussels and at the World Economic Forum, but analysts cast doubt on their prospects of success.

"The commissioners have rarely voted against the case team's recommendation, so the probability of the deal going through now drops to 20 percent," UBS analyst Arnaud Gilbat said in a note on Wednesday.

A source told Reuters on Tuesday that European Commission antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia and his case team will recommend blocking a merger which would create the world's largest exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse plans to bypass the antitrust ruling and appeal directly to the so-called college of 27 commissioners, who are expected to meet early next month.

But Martin Peter, an analyst at LBBW, said: "The boerse has underestimated Brussels. The chances of a successful deal are sinking by the day. I think it's quite unlikely that a majority of commissioners will outvote Almunia."

The head of trading at a large European investment bank in London said both exchange operators had not done enough to sway European regulators.

"Brussels understands the competition issues but the concessions the exchanges offered were pathetic," the trader said.

"Both exchanges have demonstrated classic monopolistic behaviour in their protection of their futures businesses and this is obvious from the fact that trading and clearing fees have fallen over recent years in all areas across Europe apart from exchange-traded futures," he added.

The college of commissioners will give a formal ruling by Feb. 9.

BIGGER PLAYER

The boerse is hoping to appeal to EU internal markets commissioner Michel Barnier, who is striving to regulate the $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market, which is exempt from stricter regulations including reporting requirements because it takes place off exchange.

Deutsche Boerse is arguing that the merger of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Eurex derivatives platform with the New York Stock Exchange and the Liffe derivatives exchange will create a bigger player in the so-called regulated market.

The exchange operators plan to raise the issue of how the European antitrust case team defined the derivatives market in coming to its decision, the first source said.

They plan to argue that any analysis of the impact on competition from their deal should look at the derivatives market as global rather than just European, and should include the over-the-counter market, the source said.

Yet Reuters reported last month that European Commission antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by last-ditch arguments to save the deal.

For the boerse there are few alternatives to the merger. The takeover of NYSE Euronext, announced in February last year, capped a wave of exchange merger plans globally, but most other proposed transactions, including bids by the LSE, Singapore Exchange Ltd and Nasdaq OMX Group have since failed.

"Smaller acquisitions in eastern Europe or perhaps Spain may be an option, but a big deal such as the one with NYSE won't come along again," Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said.

The European Commission has demanded Deutsche Boerse and NYSE sell either the Eurex derivatives arm or Liffe, a move that both exchanges have ruled out so far.

A spokesman for the European Commission said on Tuesday it would not comment on the proposed merger until the EC reached its decision, due before Feb. 9.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have said they have not yet received an official decision from the Commission.