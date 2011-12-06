PARIS Dec 6 European competition authorities are ready to block the merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

EU regulators were set to tell the exchanges at a meeting on Tuesday whether rivals and users felt that their proposals addressed competition concerns.

If the feedback is negative, it would be up to the companies to offer more substantial concessions or run the risk of the European Commission blocking the merger.

Le Monde said the authorities currently consider that the merger would lead to a double monopoly on the European derivatives market and in the clearing business.

A spokeswoman for NYSE Euronext in Paris declined to comment. (Reporting by James Regan and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Blaise Robinson)