PARIS Dec 13 NYSE Euronext and
Deutsche Boerse have sent proposals to European
competition authorities to address their concerns over a merger
of the two exchange operators, they said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The parties have strengthened their original proposal with
respect to European single equity derivatives by increasing the
assets to be included in the divestiture, and to provide the
purchaser of that business with an option to access Eurex
Clearing for single equity derivatives products," the companies
said.
"The parties have also improved the coverage of their
clearing access remedy for innovative equity index and interest
rate derivatives," they said.
In addition, they said they would license the Eurex trading
system to a third party interested in launching interest rate
derivatives.
The European Commission is set to complete its review by
Feb. 9, with closing seen in thereafter in early 2012, the
companies added.
