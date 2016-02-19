NEW YORK Feb 19 The New York Stock Exchange has
withdrawn a proposal that would have allowed it to flag
"aberrant" pricing of exchange-traded funds, according to a
filing this week.
The exchange in late January dropped a request with federal
regulators that would have let it discourage traders and
market-data companies from relying on ETF prices "that the
exchange determines to be inconsistent with the prevailing
market," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a
filing Thursday.
NYSE's Arca exchange is a primary listing and trading venue
for the $3 trillion global ETF market, and it has been
scrutinized closely for its response to a lopsided trading
session last summer.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)