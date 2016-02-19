(Adds context)
NEW YORK Feb 19 The New York Stock Exchange has
withdrawn a proposal that would have allowed it to flag
"aberrant" pricing of exchange-traded funds, according to a
filing this week.
The exchange in late January dropped a request with federal
regulators that would have let it discourage traders and
market-data companies from relying on ETF prices "that the
exchange determines to be inconsistent with the prevailing
market," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a
filing on Thursday.
NYSE's Arca exchange is a primary listing and trading venue
for the $3 trillion global ETF market, and it has been
scrutinized closely for its response to a lopsided trading
session last summer.
On Aug. 24, blue-chip stocks and ETFs were halted repeatedly
during a market selloff. Some ETFs sank more than 30 percent
from their prior-day close, often at deep discounts to the
quoted value of the stocks they held. In many cases the prices
recovered later that day.
In asking for permission for the new trading policy in
October, NYSE said the nature of exchange-traded products mean
they need a "different, and generally broader, set of
circumstances to determine that trades are 'aberrant,'" the
commission said.
In a report last month, NYSE touted other reforms it has
made on its exchange, including providing more information to
its traders. The bourse also called for all U.S. stock exchanges
to modify and coordinate their policies on trading halts when
securities prices move violently in a short time.
The exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange
Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Chris Reese)