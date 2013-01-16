* NYSE CEO: Euronext may be spun off in IPO, but not sold
* Euronext sale possible at right price-sources
NEW YORK Jan 16 Euronext, the operator of the
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, may be
spun off in an initial public offering, but it is not up for
sale, the chief executive of NYSE Euronext said on
Wednesday.
Chatter that Euronext could be spun off from NYSE quickly
surfaced after IntercontinentalExchange Inc made an $8.2
billion bid for the New York Stock Exchange operator in
December.
"That asset is not for sale," Duncan Niederauer, the NYSE
CEO, told Bloomberg Television.
"We have communicated to regulators that we are thinking
about separating the continental assets of Euronext into a
stand-alone European regional champion and the regulators
initially seemed to be supportive of that. That is the plan,
there is no other plan being considered," he said.
Three sources close to ICE told Reuters last week the
Atlanta-based exchange operator would consider a sale of
Euronext for the right price.
Robert Greifeld, CEO of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, said
Nasdaq would definitely consider bidding for Euronext if it came
up for sale.
He said if Euronext were to become available, it likely
would not be until sometime in 2014, as it would take several
months for the ICE-NYSE deal to close and then the two companies
would have to begin integrating.