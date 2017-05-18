By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 The New York Stock Exchange has
urged its members to denounce a plan by rival exchange operator
Bats to compete for end-of-day orders of NYSE-listed companies,
saying it would make it harder to get trades done and would
distort stock prices.
Bats, the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator, said last week
it plans to offer brokers a type of order that would give them
the same prices as the closing auctions for NYSE- and
Nasdaq-listed securities, but with lower execution fees.
"The proposed order type will harm one of the most
relied-upon aspects of modern market structure, the closing
auction," Stacey Cunningham, NYSE's chief operating officer,
said in a letter to traders on Tuesday, which was obtained by
Reuters.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE confirmed the
contents of the letter.
If approved by regulators, the move by Bats would be
"detrimental to transparency, liquidity, and price discovery,"
Cunningham said.
In response, BATS said its proposal was made at the behest
of market participants asking for "long-overdue pricing
competition." Some brokers already provide a similar service, it
added.
Closing auctions attract massive volume as fund managers
generally price their assets to the closing prices of listing
exchanges and execute most of their orders at that time.
NYSE, the top exchange operator by market share, said
diverting trades away from closing auctions would add to
volatility and result in less accurate pricing.
Daily volume in the auctions has risen more than 70 percent,
to almost 350 million shares, in the past five years, while fees
have increased from 16 percent to 60 percent at the NYSE and
Nasdaq respectively, Bats said.
Under Bats's plan, orders would be pre-matched 25 minutes
before the 4 p.m. market close. Those not matched would be sent
to the NYSE and Nasdaq auctions.
Bats lists the stock of its parent company, CBOE Holdings
, but has otherwise focused on listing exchange-traded
funds.
NYSE, which controls four stock exchanges, said the move by
Bats, which also has four, would further fragment the market as
different exchanges would have different auction cut-off times
in the same security.
"This increased fragmentation and complexity creates
incentives for brokers to add layers of routing rules and
behaviors to capture fractional cost savings to the detriment of
market quality," Cunningham said.
NYSE asked its members to speak out against the Bats plan
through industry groups and regulatory comment letters.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)