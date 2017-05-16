By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 The operator of the New York
Stock Exchange was given permission by regulators on Tuesday to
implement a so-called speed bump on one of its exchanges,
allowing it to go head-to-head with upstart rival the Investors'
Exchange.
NYSE Group, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
(ICE), plans to add a delay of a fraction of a second
for incoming and outgoing orders on its NYSE MKT exchange, which
it is renaming NYSE American.
NYSE has said NYSE American will have a similar model as IEX
Group's Investors' Exchange, including a 350-microsecond delay,
except it will have electronic market makers with obligations to
ease the trading of NYSE American-listed stocks.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved NYSE's
speed bump in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, making it the
second U.S. exchange with an artificial delay.
IEX, which pioneered the device, was thrust into the
spotlight before it even had an exchange license when author
Michael Lewis featured the upstart in his March 2014 book,
"Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which followed the group as
it built what it saw as a fairer, simplier market.
The book ignited a fierce debate on both Wall Street and
Main Street after Lewis said the market was rigged by
profit-hungry exchanges in favor of high-frequency trading
firms. The speed bump was one of the measures IEX said it took
to level the playing field for all market participants.
NYSE vehemently opposed IEX's exchange application, saying
the model was bad for the market, but later said it planned to
copy aspects of the newest U.S. exchange in order to better
compete.
IEX has a market share of 2.33 percent of U.S. stock
trading, while NYSE MKT has a share of 0.19 percent so far this
month, according to data from exchange operator Bats, which is
owned by CBOE Holdings Inc. The New York Stock Exchange
has a 12.69 percent share and NYSE Arca has a further 9.30
percent, making NYSE the largest U.S. exchange operator.
NYSE American is a throwback to the American Stock Exchange,
the exchange's name before it was bought by NYSE in 2008. The
exchange lists around 370 small companies.
This year IEX plans to start a listings business to compete
against NYSE and Nasdaq Inc.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)