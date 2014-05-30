May 29 New York Stock Exchange executive Joseph
Mecane is set to leave the company during its rapid integration
with IntercontinentalExchange Group, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/vyb79v)
The news follows a week after the IntercontinentalExchange
announced that NYSE chief executive Duncan Niederauer would
leave the company in August, six months ahead of his scheduled
retirement.
Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator
ICE bought NYSE Euronext for more than $10 billion and
completed the acquisition in late 2013.
NYSE Euronext said in October Chief Financial
Officer Michael Geltzeiler and General Counsel John Halvey will
leave the company shortly after its sale to
IntercontinentalExchange.
A NYSE spokesperson declined to comment on the news, saying
the company does not "comment on rumor or speculation."
Mecane was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief
Administrative Officer for NYSE's U.S. Markets from UBS
Investment Bank in May 2008.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)