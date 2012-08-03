(Corrects headline to "Knight glitch" from "NYSE glitch")
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Aug 2 Europe's top exchanges could be
hit by a technology glitch like the one that disrupted
Wednesday's trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
traders have said.
Knight Capital Group Inc, one of the largest firms
on NYSE, said a technical glitch caused wild trading in 140
stocks as the market opened on Wednesday, forcing the broker to
tell clients to send orders elsewhere.
The nature of the tech issues were unclear but the
malfunction has prompted questions over whether Europe's top
exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange or Deutsche
Boerse could be similarly affected.
"If an algo went wrong in New York, an algo could go wrong
in London or Frankfurt. There's no reason why it couldn't happen
in Europe. We have no extra controls or protection," said the
head of electronic trading at one of the largest European
trading banks.
Knight said the glitch occurred in its United States
market-making unit, part of the business that quotes buy and
sell prices on shares.
European traders pointed to the fact that market-making is
more popular in the United States so its exchanges are more
vulnerable to a market-making glitch than those in Europe.
"The New York Stock Exchange has a handful of very large
market-makers so there is concentration risk that doesn't exist
on European exchanges where market-making is less centralised,"
said the head of trading at a large European bank.
"That said, you can never say never and machines are trading
the vast majority of European stocks and the one thing we know
about machines is that they fail."
The traders also said European exchanges have in place
strict circuit-breakers that shut down trading in a particular
stock if it breaches certain price limits, though these are also
in place at NYSE.
"There can always be rogue algorithms but I'm surprised that
neither the broker nor the exchange systems picked up on it,
especially after the regulatory changes post the flash crash,"
said Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research house Aite Group
and a former trader.
Wednesday's erratic price movements reminded traders of the
May, 2010 "flash crash" in which nearly $1 trillion was wiped
off U.S. shares in just a few minutes, sparking anger among
investors and regulators.
High-frequency trading (HFT), where hedge funds use
ultra-fast computers to profit from tiny price discrepancies,
was initially blamed by some U.S. politicans for causing the
crash.
But a report by the Securities and Exchange Commission found
it was the sudden sale of a massive $4.1 billion position in
stock-index futures by an institutional investor rather than HFT
activity that prompted the crash.
Xavier Rolet, the Chief Executive of the LSE, was called
before a panel of British politicians in October, 2010 and asked
if a flash crash could happen in Europe.
"The LSE has circuit breakers and there is no automatic
routing on from the exchange. When we go into auction, the whole
market stops because we remain the central price formation
mechanism," said Rolet.
The UK exchange chief cited the onward routing of trades by
exchanges and the continuation of trading on alternative venues
after the main U.S. exchanges had suspended as reasons for the
flash crash.
(Editing by David Cowell)