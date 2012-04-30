* High frequency trading a vital source of income-NYSE chief

* Multiple factors cutting into trading volume- NYSE chief

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, April 30 Increased scrutiny by U.S. regulators and politicians of high-frequency traders is creating an incentive for them to move to less regulated markets inside and outside the United States, Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext, said on Monday.

High-frequency trading firms, which electronically place thousands of very short-term bets to make markets and profit from tiny price imbalances, have grown rapidly in the United States and Europe in the past decade and are vital sources of income for exchange groups.

NYSE reported a 44 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday, due to a steep slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse. Stripping out one-time items, the results missed analysts' expectations by a penny.

On a conference call with analysts after the results, Niederauer was asked to what extent a decline in high-frequency-trading volume affected the Big Board parent's results, and if so was it likely to be temporary.

Niederauer said lower volatility, lower overall volume and increased diversification by the high-frequency community into other asset classes and geographies were all cutting into high-frequency trading volume.

He added that some high-frequency traders may be leaving the more regulated markets in response to increased "rhetoric from the regulators and politicians."

"If you and I were high frequency folks, and every day we're reading headlines in the paper, informed or uninformed, that say, 'we are going to be bringing a lot more scrutiny to bear,' it is a rational decision to look at other market opportunities or to trade in the less regulated markets."

Niederauer said dark pools were now likely benefiting from increased liquidity thanks to more traffic from high-frequency traders. Execution of trades on dark pools, such as Liquidnet and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Sigma X, is anonymous and allows blocks of shares to be bought and sold without prices being revealed until after trades are completed.

Algorithmic trading accounts for more than 50 percent of activity on the largest U.S. and European trading venues.

It has come under increased scrutiny since the May 6, 2010 "flash crash," when the Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 800 points in minutes, before rebounding. Critics say high frequency trading exacerbated the speed and severity of the fall.

Niederauer said that another result of the increased scrutiny in the United States was that high-frequency firms were accelerating shifts to non-U.S. markets.

"I don't think the high frequency guys have left the U.S. market entirely, but I do think that they have shifted some of their volume to the less regulated market, which you have to say is a rational decision on their part."