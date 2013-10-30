Oct 30 IntercontinentalExchange, a futures market operator, has postponed the closing date for acquiring NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock Exchange, to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction, NYSE said.

NYSE said that neither it nor ICE "anticipates any substantive issues being raised" by European regulators at this point.

In October, NYSE said it expected its more than $10 billion sale to ICE to be completed by Nov. 4.

But that date was always tentative, said Roland Bellegarde, head of European execution at NYSE Euronext, on the sidelines of the World Federation of Exchanges annual meeting in Mexico City on Wednesday.

"It has never been firm. If you read the initial announcement, we said, Nov. 4, subject to the final regulatory approval. So, it's a question of days, but it's nothing surprising," Bellegarde said. "If you don't have a date, you don't have an objective. For us, the sooner the better, for sure, but we are talking about days, not months."

Some European regulators have already given NYSE and ICE the nod. ICE and NYSE said on Oct. 2 that they received a letter from the Chairmen's Committee of Euronext Regulators indicating they are "not minded to object" to the proposed deal. But the two companies still need approval from the ministers of finance in the various European countries, Bellegarde said.

"There is nothing alarming about this," he said.