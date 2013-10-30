Oct 30 IntercontinentalExchange, a
futures market operator, has postponed the closing date for
acquiring NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock
Exchange, to give more time for European regulators to approve
the transaction, NYSE said.
NYSE said that neither it nor ICE "anticipates any
substantive issues being raised" by European regulators at this
point.
In October, NYSE said it expected its more than $10 billion
sale to ICE to be completed by Nov. 4.
But that date was always tentative, said Roland Bellegarde,
head of European execution at NYSE Euronext, on the sidelines of
the World Federation of Exchanges annual meeting in Mexico City
on Wednesday.
"It has never been firm. If you read the initial
announcement, we said, Nov. 4, subject to the final regulatory
approval. So, it's a question of days, but it's nothing
surprising," Bellegarde said. "If you don't have a date, you
don't have an objective. For us, the sooner the better, for
sure, but we are talking about days, not months."
Some European regulators have already given NYSE and ICE the
nod. ICE and NYSE said on Oct. 2 that they received a letter
from the Chairmen's Committee of Euronext Regulators indicating
they are "not minded to object" to the proposed deal. But the
two companies still need approval from the ministers of finance
in the various European countries, Bellegarde said.
"There is nothing alarming about this," he said.