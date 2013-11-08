By John McCrank
Nov 8 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said
its takeover of NYSE Euronext would close on Nov. 13,
after clearing final regulatory hurdles on Friday.
The derivatives exchange and clearing house operator said in
December it would buy the owner of the New York Stock Exchange
in a deal that also gives ICE control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2
derivatives market.
The transaction had been expected to close on Monday, Nov.
4, but ICE said on Wednesday that while there were no
substantive issues remaining, certain European regulators needed
more time to review the takeover.
The deal, which consists of around 75 percent shares and 25
percent cash, was worth 10.9 billion as of Nov. 1.
Shares of ICE and NYSE will cease to trade after Tuesday,
Nov. 12, and the shares of the merged company will begin trading
the next day under the ticker symbol "ICE" on the New York Stock
Exchange.
ICE Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher, who helped start the
company in 2000 and built it up through a series of deals, said
on a call with analysts on Tuesday that ICE would move quickly
to integrate the parts of NYSE it plans to keep, while unloading
other parts of the business.
Sprecher has had a history of eliminating the trading floors
of the exchanges his company has bought, but has vowed to keep
open the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, which traces its
origins back to an agreement signed under a buttonwood tree on
Wall Street in 1792.
ICE said in December it expects to cut the majority of $450
million of run-rate expenses from the combined company by the
second full year after the deal closes.
NYSE's website says the company has 2,993 employees, while
ICE had 1,121 employees as of Sept. 30, according to a recent
regulatory filing.
ICE also plans to spin off Euronext, which includes the
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, in an IPO
likely some time next year.