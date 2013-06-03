EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, June 3 NYSE Euronext said on Monday its shareholders approved the exchange operator's $8.2 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc.
NYSE said preliminary results from its special meeting of shareholders showed that the deal has been approved. NYSE said it would release the preliminary results on Tuesday.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has