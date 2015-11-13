NEW YORK Nov 13 IEX Group's application to
become a U.S. stock exchange does not meet industry standards
and regulators should not approve the upstart trading venue's
request, which lacks key details on how it's so-called 'speed
bump' would operate, the New York Stock Exchange has said of
its rival.
IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis's controversial
book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," began as an alternative
trading system in October 2013, and applied to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in September to become The
Investors' Exchange. It aims to launch as such early next year,
and would compete against the NYSE, Nasdaq and others.
"Flash Boys" ignited a furious debate as to whether the
stock market was rigged in favor of high-frequency traders that
use computer algorithms to trade and now makes up more than half
of U.S. stock volume. It chronicled the efforts of IEX chief
Brad Katsuyama and his team to build an exchange that would
eliminate any advantages high-speed traders have over other
investors.
But IEX's application falls short of the strict standards
required to be registered as a national stock exchange,
according to a letter sent by Elizabeth King, general counsel at
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE, to the SEC dated
Nov. 12, which was posted on the SEC's website. (1.usa.gov/1RTOfo5)
"Like the 'non-fat yogurt' shop on Seinfeld, which actually
serves tastier, full-fat yogurt to increase its sales, IEX
advertises that it is 'A Fair, Simple, Transparent Market,'
whereas it proposes rules that would make IEX an unfair,
complex, and opaque exchange," she wrote, referring to a
well-known episode of the U.S. television comedy.
The most contentious issue has been IEX's use of a 'speed
bump' that slows down orders to the trading platform by 350
millionths-of-a-second. By doing so, IEX says it can update
ever-changing prices before the quickest market participants can
act on stale data, preventing any queue-jumping.
NYSE said IEX failed to adequately describe how the speed
bump would work, and that it appears to create an unfair
advantage for orders sent to IEX as compared to other
marketplaces. It asked for more clarity and echoed an earlier
letter by exchange operator BATS Global Markets.
IEX said it would soon provide more information to help
clarify how its exchange would work.
"We are happy to answer NYSE's call to provide more
information about the way our system works than they do about
their own," Donald Bollerman, head of markets and sales at IEX,
told Reuters. "We look forward to taking the lead in increasing
transparency around exchange connectivity, latency and means of
access."
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
NYSE's comment letter was one of 18 expressing various views
on IEX's application posted on the SEC website on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1MDJwXI)
Hedge fund and market making firm Citadel LLC, which uses
high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies, blasted IEX, saying
elements of its plans were unfair and would harm market quality.
Market maker Virtu Financial, which also uses HFT
strategies and is one of the most active traders on IEX, said it
applauds "the improvements IEX has brought to the marketplace."
Nasdaq Inc asked the SEC to look closely at the
speed bump, noting that in 2012 the regulator denied Nasdaq's
plan to create its own speed bump on one of its markets.
"We will always welcome competition," Nasdaq co-president
Hans-Ole Jochumsen said in an interview. "The only thing we are
looking for is to make sure that the competition all has the
same rules so that we have a level playing field."
From its conception, IEX has said its goal was to create a
fairer market by reducing the emphasis trading centers place on
speed. If a firm has the right technology and algorithms, and
can afford proprietary data feeds and server space inside
exchanges to reduce execution times, they can beat others to the
best prices. Some say this has created a two-tier market, and
that exchanges reap the benefits.
Jeffrey Sprecher, chief executive of NYSE-owner ICE, had
previously expressed his support of IEX and its CEO, Brad
Katsuyama, in their efforts to address market issues.
"I look at it (IEX) and I admire what they've done and we're
behind at the New York Stock Exchange," he said in June last
year. "We need to get with the program and be doing the same
kind of things that Brad is doing." (reut.rs/1kurEUO)
