HONG KONG Aug 15 The New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) sees Asian technology companies driving a revival in new
listings and expects double-digit IPOs through the end of 2017
from the region, the exchange's global head of capital markets
said in an interview.
New listings should start picking up pace in the next months
after a slow first half of the year, said Garvis Toler, who is
finishing up a trip to Asia with stops in Japan, Indonesia, Hong
Kong and mainland China.
"If that number was in the double digits in the next year
and half it wouldn't be surprising at all," Toler told Reuters.
"I would absolutely say technology is where the greatest
interest is coming from," he added.
