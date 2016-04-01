(Adds comment from New York Stock Exchange executive)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

NEW YORK, April 1 A New York Stock Exchange executive who managed relationships with exchange-traded fund issuers, traders and regulators has left the company just days after a top colleague overseeing that business also departed.

Phil Bak, a managing director at NYSE, told Reuters he has left the company after six years, the second departure in days from the company's ETF operation.

Steve Crutchfield, the NYSE's head of options, exchange-traded products and bonds, announced his intentions to leave the company a few days ago.

Bak had been charged with managing the company's ETF listing-sales business. He will become chief executive of CSat Investment Advisory LP, a money-management company that is considering developing an ETF based on research about customer satisfaction with brands.

NYSE Arca is the world's largest venue for ETFs, listing by far the vast majority of such products from companies such BlackRock Inc's iShares, Vanguard Group and State Street Corp.

In addition to maintaining relationships with issuers like Vanguard, Bak, a former Guggenheim Investments product manager, worked with market makers, traders who facilitate an active market in ETFs and often put up their own money to back new products.

Other exchanges have been accelerating efforts steal market share in the fast-growing ETF market, which accounts for $2 trillion in U.S. assets. They have wooed issuers with deep discounts and additional services.

Bats Global Markets, one of those rivals, hired the NYSE's former head of exchange-traded products, Laura Morrison, last April. Bats and Nasdaq Inc, another rival, now list more than 300 such funds of the nearly 1,900 available in the United States, according to a database maintained by Morningstar Inc.

Crutchfield, who also did not respond to a request for comment, is moving to the Chicago Trading Company, according to people with knowledge of his plans.

"As the number one exchange for (exchange-traded products) in volume and listings, we continue to invest in our platform as well as build a highly experienced ETP team in support of our issuer community," said NYSE Head of ETPs Douglas Yones in a statement. Yones was hired from Vanguard Group in October. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)