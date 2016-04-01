(Adds comment from New York Stock Exchange executive)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 1 A New York Stock Exchange
executive who managed relationships with exchange-traded
fund issuers, traders and regulators has left the company just
days after a top colleague overseeing that business also
departed.
Phil Bak, a managing director at NYSE, told Reuters he has
left the company after six years, the second departure in days
from the company's ETF operation.
Steve Crutchfield, the NYSE's head of options,
exchange-traded products and bonds, announced his intentions to
leave the company a few days ago.
Bak had been charged with managing the company's ETF
listing-sales business. He will become chief executive of CSat
Investment Advisory LP, a money-management company that is
considering developing an ETF based on research about customer
satisfaction with brands.
NYSE Arca is the world's largest venue for ETFs, listing by
far the vast majority of such products from companies such
BlackRock Inc's iShares, Vanguard Group and State Street
Corp.
In addition to maintaining relationships with issuers like
Vanguard, Bak, a former Guggenheim Investments product manager,
worked with market makers, traders who facilitate an active
market in ETFs and often put up their own money to back new
products.
Other exchanges have been accelerating efforts steal market
share in the fast-growing ETF market, which accounts for $2
trillion in U.S. assets. They have wooed issuers with deep
discounts and additional services.
Bats Global Markets, one of those rivals, hired the NYSE's
former head of exchange-traded products, Laura Morrison, last
April. Bats and Nasdaq Inc, another rival, now list
more than 300 such funds of the nearly 1,900 available in the
United States, according to a database maintained by Morningstar
Inc.
Crutchfield, who also did not respond to a request for
comment, is moving to the Chicago Trading Company, according to
people with knowledge of his plans.
"As the number one exchange for (exchange-traded products)
in volume and listings, we continue to invest in our platform as
well as build a highly experienced ETP team in support of our
issuer community," said NYSE Head of ETPs Douglas Yones in a
statement. Yones was hired from Vanguard Group in October.
