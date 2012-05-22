NEW YORK May 22 The NYSE Amex Options said on Tuesday it will start trading Facebook options on May 29.

The International Securities Exchange has already announced that it will plans to offer options on Facebook on May 29 while other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit as long as trading volumes and other thresholds are met.

The first date that options trading could begin on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 options market is May 29, a spokesman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said.

ISE is owned by derivatives exchange Eurex, which is co-owned by Deutsche Boerse. NYSE Euronext operates the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca and the NYSE Amex options markets.

Shares of social networking site Facebook fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, down 5 percent to $32.29 in afternoon trading. Some analysts have questioned its financial prospects and whether it can grow fast enough to live up to the hype generated before the stock's debut on the Nasdaq on Friday.

After Facebook closed on Friday nearly unchanged from its offer price and then plunged 11 percent on Monday, it dropped as much as 9 percent on Tuesday before reversing some of the decline.