NEW YORK/PARIS, April 30 NYSE Euronext,
which is being bought for $8.2 billion by
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, reported a 44 percent rise
in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as European derivatives
trading volumes gained.
The Big Board parent said its net income was $126 million,
or 52 cents a diluted share, compared with $87 million, or 34
cents a share, a year earlier.
Stripping out one-time items, such as costs related to the
exchange operator's takeover by ICE and a $10 million stock
incentive plan related pre-tax charge, net income was 57 cents a
share. Analysts had been expecting 56 cents a share on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.