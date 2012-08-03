LONDON Aug 3 NYSE Euronext, the
transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue
and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter,
driven by losses across its three main business lines.
The transatlantic exchange said on Friday that
second-quarter net revenue was $602 million, versus $661 million
last year, while net income was down to $128 million from $160
million in 2011.
Derivatives trading at the group was down 15 percent at $182
million, share trading was off 8 percent at $300 million and
technology revenue was flat at $119 million for the quarter.
NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with
Deutsche Boerse less than six months ago, plans
smaller technology deals to help the group deliver $1 billion of
tech revenues within three years.