* EPS 71 cents, 63 cents excluding one-offs
* Revenues rise 1 pct to $611 mln
* I/B/E/S forecast 58 cents EPS, $601.5 mln revenue
PARIS/NEW YORK, July 29 NYSE Euronext,
which is being bought for $8.2 billion by
IntercontinentalExchange, reported a 38 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings, helped by cost cuts and one-off gains,
the transatlantic exchange operator said on Tuesday.
The New York Stock Exchange parent said net income was $173
million, or 71 cents a diluted share, compared with $125
million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.
Stripping out one-off items, including gains as well as
costs related to the exchange operator's takeover by ICE, net
income was 63 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected NYSE to report earnings of 58
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $611 million, versus expectations
of $601.5 million.
Fixed operating expenses fell by 4 percent, excluding merger
expenses and exit costs, to $382 million, the company said.
NYSE announced in December that it was being bought by
Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator
ICE. The deal, expected to close in the second half, gives ICE
control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market.
Shareholders of both companies have signed off on the deal,
as has the European Commission. Approval is still needed from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and national
regulators in Europe.
The exchange said it would pay a third-quarter dividend of
30 cents a share provided the ICE deal had not been completed by
September 16.
ICE and NYSE plan to spin off Euronext, which operates the
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, after the
deal has been completed.
ICE is due to report its quarterly results next Tuesday.