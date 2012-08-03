Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
LONDON Aug 3 NYSE Euronext has not received any claims over the trading debacle at Knight Capital Group Inc, the stock exchange's Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer told analysts and media on a conference call.
"We've not received any claims over Knight but we are mindful of the fact the situation is unfolding," Niederauer said on a call to present second-quarter earnings.
He called the massive trading loss, which has cast doubt over the future of Knight, "a call to action".
"This recent event is another example of the fact that the U.S. market structure evolution has lead to inexorable fragmentation and an emphasis on speed," he said.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.