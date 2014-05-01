UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
WASHINGTON May 1 The New York Stock Exchange and several of its affiliates will pay a $4.5 million penalty to settle civil charges over what U.S. regulators say were repeated failures to comply with exchange rules and federal laws.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that NYSE engaged in a series of different business practices that either violated rules or were conducted without having a rule in place to permit such activity.
The exchange operator and an affiliated routing broker are settling the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The decision to call an early general election does not alter our UK sovereign rating assessment, which remains focused on the country's economic growth prospects and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she would ask the House of Commons to pass a motion calling for an election on 8 June. This requires a two-thirds majority, which is likely after opposition Labour lead