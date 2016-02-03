WASHINGTON Feb 3 When the New York Stock
Exchange came to a surprise standstill of more than three hours
on July 8, trading simply migrated to other exchanges, according
to an analysis released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday.
Trading halted at 11:32 a.m., raising fears that one of the
world's largest stock exchanges had fallen prey to a cyber
attack. Officials said a technical glitch caused the three-hour,
38-minute break.
In looking into the event, the SEC, the top U.S. securities
regulator, found "total trading volume in NYSE-listed corporate
stocks on July 8 was well within the range of observed trading
volume in the first seven months of 2015."
"While the NYSE's share of trading volume declined, other
market centers - especially other exchanges - experienced
unusually large increases in trading volume in NYSE-listed
stocks on July 8," it said, adding that NASDAQ took on a large
portion of trading.
The Arca, BATS-Z and Edge-X exchanges attracted trades, as
well.
The SEC does not plan any follow-up analyses or research on
the events of July 8.
The NYSE, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
accounts for more than 60 percent of S&P 500 volume at
the close of the market. Nearly all U.S. trading is done
electronically and the NYSE outage again raised questions about
the robustness of the technology at exchanges after a raft of
major glitches in recent years.
The unexpected closure had an effect on spreads and depths,
two metrics of liquidity, the SEC found. It had the greatest
impact on smaller and less actively traded NYSE stocks' spreads,
it said.
"Quoted spreads for NYSE-listed stocks increased immediately
prior to the suspension of trading and remained elevated for the
next 75 minutes," it said.
The spreads only shrank after trading resumed on NYSE.
Meanwhile, inside dollar depth declined, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)