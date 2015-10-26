BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
NEW YORK Oct 26 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 2.2 percent in the first half of October, the exchange said on Monday.
As of Oct. 15, short interest fell to about 18.033 billion shares, compared with 18.433 billion shares as of Sept. 30.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.