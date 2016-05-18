(Updates with technical issue resolved, canceled orders)
NEW YORK May 18 The New York Stock Exchange
said on Wednesday a critical technical issue that disrupted
trading in nearly 200 ticker symbols had been resolved.
NYSE said in a statement that "trading has resumed in those
symbols at 1:17 p.m. ET (1717 GMT) and all systems are now
operating normally."
A trading unit hosting 199 symbols failed, and orders on
those symbols were being directed to other exchanges. Nasdaq
and Bats Global Markets declared "self-help"
against the NYSE, which occurs when another exchange is dealing
with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed
through alternate venues.
"Orders just get routed to the exchanges where they can
trade," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at
O'Neil Securities from the floor of the NYSE.
Market-on-close and limit-on-close orders were canceled and
will have to be submitted again, the NYSE said.
The NYSE initially announced the issue at 9:47 a.m. EDT
(1347 GMT). Affected stocks included Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
, C. R. Bard and Taubman Centers Inc.
The bug that affected the primary unit infected the backup,
so after having said at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT) that all
systems were operating normally, the NYSE had to send another
disruption alert at 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT).
Intercontinental Exchange is the owner of the NYSE.
