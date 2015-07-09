(Adds details about trading outage)
NEW YORK, July 9 The New York Stock Exchange
said its nearly four-hour trading halt on Wednesday resulted
from a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled
out the previous evening.
The unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on
Thursday that the glitch caused communication problems between
one of its trading units and NYSE customers as they began
connecting to the exchange at 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) on Wednesday
morning.
NYSE said it attempted to fix the problem before the market
opened, but customers were still reporting "unusual system
behavior" midmorning, and it decided to halt trading.
The exchange said it then began canceling all open orders
and reaching out to its customers as it worked to solve the
problem.
Trading in NYSE-listed stocks continued uninterrupted on
other exchanges. The NYSE came back online shortly after 3 p.m.,
once the technical issues had been resolved.
(Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa
Von Ahn)