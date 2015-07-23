July 22 The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq
OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday that they are working
on a framework that will allow them to back up each other's
closing auctions if they are interrupted by a technical glitch.
Earlier in July, the NYSE was forced to suspend trading for
several hours in the biggest outage to hit a U.S. financial
market in nearly two years.
"We look forward to working with the industry and the SEC to
implement this resiliency plan for the public markets on behalf
of investors," NYSE president Tom Farley said in a statement.
Nearly all U.S. trading is done electronically, and the NYSE
outage again raised questions about the robustness of the
technology at exchanges after a raft of major glitches in recent
years.
Both exchanges will file proposals with the Securities and
Exchange Commision (SEC), laying out a clear plan.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)