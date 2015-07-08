Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
July 8 Trading on the New York Stock Exchange resumed late Wednesday afternoon, more than three hours after a technical outage halted activity on its own venues.
Trading resumed around 3:10 p.m. (19:10 GMT)
Investors had been able to continue trading in NYSE-listed stocks throughout the outage as orders were routed to other exchanges. (Reporting By Dan Burns)
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,774 dinars versus loss of 506,470 dinars year ago