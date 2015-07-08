WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Wednesday the agency was in contact with the New York Stock Exchange and "closely monitoring the situation."

The NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, suspended trading in all securities due to technical difficulties, the unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc said. The stocks continue to trade through other venues while the situation is being addressed, White said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)