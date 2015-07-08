UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House said on Wednesday there is no indication of malicious actors involved in the technical difficulties experienced at the New York Stock Exchange.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the stock exchange has an effective information-sharing relationship with the federal government.
Earnest said President Barack Obama will continue to be updated on the situation. (Reporting By Julia; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review