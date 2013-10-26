By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 The New York Stock Exchange on
Saturday did a test run of Twitter's highly anticipated market
debut, as it seeks to avoid the types of problems that plagued
Facebook's initial public offering on rival Nasdaq.
The Big Board, run by NYSE Euronext, regularly does
systems testing on the weekends, but this was the first time it
had run a simulated IPO, and it did so at the request of its
member firms - many of whom took part in Facebook's 2012 IPO on
Nasdaq OMX Group's main exchange.
The NYSE was testing mainly for two things: To see if its
systems could handle the amount of message traffic that might be
generated by the IPO; and to make sure that once the IPO took
place any firms that placed orders would promptly receive the
reports telling them that their orders had been executed.
It can also be seen as part of NYSE's struggle with Nasdaq
for supremacy in technology listings. Both exchanges vied to be
home to Twitter's stock, and many analysts said the trading
disruptions that occurred on Facebook's Nasdaq debut likely
played to NYSE's favor, as it tries to become the destination of
choice for technology listings, something Nasdaq once dominated.
Twitter, which intends to sell 70 million shares at between
$17 and $20 each, will be holding the biggest Internet IPO since
Facebook, which sold a much larger 421 million shares at $38
each. Twitter is expected to start trading as early as Nov. 7.
In the case of Facebook, the tremendous volume of orders on
the first day of trading exposed a glitch in Nasdaq's system,
ultimately preventing timely order confirmations for many
traders, leaving them unsure about their exposure for hours, and
in some cases for days afterwards. Major market makers estimated
they lost collectively up to $500 million in the IPO.
The absence of Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld while the meltdown
was occurring magnified the criticism toward the exchange - he
had been celebrating the debut at Facebook's California
headquarters before jumping on a plane back to New York.
Nasdaq was fined $10 million by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission - the largest fine ever for an exchange -
and said it would voluntarily pay up to $62 million to
compensate firms that had been harmed. On Friday, Nasdaq said
$41.6 million of claims put forward qualified for the
compensation plan.
The chaotic debut also contributed to a decline in
Facebook's stock. The stock hit a low of $17.55 in August,
though it has since more than recovered the losses, closing on
Friday at $51.95, well above its IPO price.
While Nasdaq had tested its systems in the lead-up to the
IPO, allowing member firms to place dummy orders to a test
symbol over a specific period, it limited the total number of
orders that could be received in the simulation to 40,000. On
the day of the IPO, over 496,000 orders were placed before the
IPO opened, with around 82 million shares traded. By the end of
the day, more than 500 million shares had traded hands, a record
for an IPO.
NYSE's tests on Saturday ran hundreds of thousands of
orders, with one single firm placing an order at one point for
nearly 81 million shares.
"This morning's systems test was successful, and we're
grateful to all the firms that chose to participate," an NYSE
spokesman said. "We are being very methodical in our planning
for Twitter's IPO, and are working together with the industry to
ensure a world-class experience for Twitter, retail investors
and all market participants."
THREE TEST IPOS
On an average trading day, there are around 700 people on
the floor of the Big Board dressed in business suits, many also
wearing blue jackets with their firms' names emblazoned on them.
On Saturday, about 20 people - floor operators, technicians,
and designated market makers, who are akin to air traffic
controllers for stocks, overseeing trading and ensuring fair and
orderly markets - gathered in small groups around various
screens, dressed in jeans and sipping coffees.
At 7 a.m., just as they would for an actual IPO, over 20
NYSE member firms began sending in their orders for the Twitter
IPO simulation. The market opened up as it normally would at
9:30 a.m., but in this case using data from Friday to recreate a
normal environment with 3,800 listed stock trading. IPO orders
kept coming in and NYSE had a phone line open to keep members
apprised of the situation and to answer questions.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the first of three test IPOs to
mimic the Twitter debut took place, using the symbol IPOA.
The designated market maker (DMM), in this case a
representative from Barclays, ran the auction, with orders
coming in electronically on a screen and from brokers on the
floor using hand-held computers.
A major difference between NYSE's system and Nasdaq's is
that Nasdaq's is fully electronic, while NYSE's normal IPO
procedures include human intervention, through the DMM.
Once a price had been determined, based on the orders that
had come in, and following communication with the investment
bankers and brokers, the DMM froze the order book and hit a blue
"DONE" button on his keyboard. Immediately after, alerts went
off on the brokers' handheld devices indicating their orders had
been executed.
A NYSE employee on the floor wearing a Bluetooth earpiece,
who was connected to the call with member firms, called out the
action as it happened.
The exercise was completed two more times, using test
symbols IPOB and IPOC, with KCG Holdings and Goldman
Sachs as DMMs, and with saws and drills buzzing in the
background from weekend renovations, instead of the usual din of
traders.
Both NYSE and Nasdaq have said 2013 is shaping up to be
their best IPO year in more than half a decade.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Gunna Dickson)