BRIEF-Hunan TV & Broadcast, unit plan financial JV with registered capital of 1 bln yuan
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
NEW YORK Jan 28 The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday recommended reforms to the U.S. equities market which it said could improve stability and prevent a repeat of the wild price swings seen on Aug. 24 during a near-unprecedented bout of volatility.
The measures included a call for all U.S. stock exchanges to modify and coordinate their policies on trading halts when securities prices move violently in a short time.
Such halts were first introduced after the 2010 flash crash when around $1 trillion in paper value was temporarily wiped from U.S. stock markets within minutes.
Many investors said the rules failed their first big test on Aug. 24, when panic over the health of the Chinese economy hammered U.S. stock futures prior to the market open, and then triggered a record intraday drop in the Dow Jones industrial average.
During the volatility on Aug. 24 there were 1,278 halts compared to 39 on a typical day, NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said in its report. (bit.ly/1nS2iS0)
Exchange-traded funds that track equities were hit especially hard, and most of the halts happened in the first hour of trading. The sporadic and rapid-fire halts led to confusion among some investors as to what was trading and questions whether they got prices worse than they should have.
NYSE said longer trading halts could be used to allow buy or sell imbalances to clear before the stocks reopen to prevent successive halts.
Another of its suggestions was that when a security is halted, all eligible trading interest be sent to the exchange where it is listed, creating a bigger pool of liquidity that allows for more accurate pricing.
Unlike other exchanges, which are nearly fully automated, NYSE uses people on its trading floor to open its stocks, a process it says gives it greater stability because the traders can intervene in ways that algorithms cannot.
But rivals say NYSE's use of humans rather than computers caused undue delays in opening some stocks and ETFs after they were halted, intensifying ETF pricing issues.
NYSE said it has already instituted changes on its own exchange to prevent further issues, but that it was now time for the industry to act together on market-wide reforms.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 18 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日确认西班牙对外银行台北分行(BBVA台北分行)之国内长期评等为‘AA(twn) ’以及国内短期评等为‘F1+(twn)’，展望稳定。此评等行动乃依据惠誉对其总行西班牙对外银行 (BBVA，A-/展望稳定) 的评等行动 (详参惠誉于2017年4月28日发布于官方网站www.fitchratings.com之新闻稿“Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable”)。 同时，惠誉基于商业考量撤销BBVA台北分行评等与评等展望。 主要评等考量 国内评等 惠誉确认BBVA台北分行评等，反映总行提供分行支援的意愿极高，BBVA台北分行与总行属于同一个法人个体，两者之间的银行业务高度整合，惠誉因而预期总行在西班牙的主 管机关在必要时将准许总行提供台北分行支援。 惠誉认为总行将遵循台湾主管机关规范，于分行无法支应时提供其流动性支援，并于必要时挹注资本于分行以达到主管机关所要求