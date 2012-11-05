RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 NYSE Euronext and
Americas Trading Group joined forces on Monday to create a
liquidity pool for Brazilian stocks in the over-the-counter
markets.
The venture, which will be named ATS Brasil, will be
controlled by ATG, as the Brazilian trading systems provider is
known, and will not seek to compete with Brazilian exchange
operator BM&FBovespa SA, said Chief Executive
Fernando Cohen.
ATS "will work in a complementary way to improve liquidity
and pricing of Brazilian assets," Cohen said at a news
conference Monday in Rio de Janeiro.