May 31 NYSE Euronext :
* NYSE Euronext announces departure of Stanley Young
* Stanley Young had resigned as CEO of NYSE Technologies effective immediately
* The company said that a search for Young's replacement is underway
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.