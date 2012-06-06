BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
June 6 NYSE Euronext : * Press release: NYSE Euronext statement on NASDAQ OMX announcement * Says yet to receive full details of NASDAQ's plan * Would be inconsistent with fair practice to allow NASDAQ to use pricing for compensating those impacted by Facebook IPO * "To strongly press our views that NASDAQ's proposal cannot be allowed to permit an unjust and anti-competitive situation."
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options