By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 NYSE Euronext said
Groupe Eurotunnel had become the first company to list
on NYSE Euronext London, the transatlantic exchange group's new
London-based exchange that has taken the listing from the London
Stock Exchange.
NYSE Euronext, based in New York and Paris, said on
Wednesday that Eurotunnel's new London listing will enable the
company to benefit from better liquidity and a broad investor
base.
"Today's move will allow investors to have easier access to
Groupe Eurotunnel shares," said Jacques Gounon, chairman and
chief executive of Groupe Eurotunnel.
The establishment of a London-based exchange by NYSE
Euronext will increase pressure on the LSE which is the main
venue for British listings.
The announcement came five months after NYSE Euronext was
forced to drop its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche
Boerse after European competition authorities opposed
the deal.