NEW YORK, April 26 NYSE Euronext said on Thursday it accepted the resignation of board member Ricardo Salgado after he did not receive enough support from NYSE shareholders regarding his re-election during the exchange operator's annual meeting.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and the management team, it is with sincere regret that we accept Ricardo Salgado's resignation," Jan-Michiel Hessels, Chairman of NYSE's board, said in a statement.

He added that Salgado would assist NYSE Euronext in a search for his replacement on the board, and that the replacement would be from the Portuguese market.

Salgado, who missed more than three-quarters of NYSE's board meetings last year, is vice chairman and president of the executive committee of Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest bank.

NYSE said he missed the board meetings last year during its attempted merger with Deutsche Boerse, as he was required to focus on Banco Espirito Santo's navigation of the European debt crisis, and was involved with high-level political discussions related to the crisis.

NYSE shareholders voted on the reelection of the board earlier on Thursday, and support for Salgado fell short.

"I would like to personally thank the members of the Board, the management team and our shareholders for their support," Salgado said in a statement.