BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
LONDON Nov 5 NYSE Euronext reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as revenues at its cash trading and listings business increased.
The New York Stock Exchange parent, currently in the middle of a $10 billion-plus takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc , said net income was $131 million, or 53 cents a diluted share, compared with $108 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts had been expecting 55 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.