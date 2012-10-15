LONDON Oct 15 NYSE Euronext, the
transatlantic exchange group, plans to launch a European trading
platform early next year designed to boost volumes from small
investors by offering them better prices, according to sources
close to the firm.
NYSE Euronext hopes to receive the necessary regulatory
approval to launch the platform in a matter of days, two sources
said, paving the way for a January 2013 launch.
The exchange hopes to boost trading from retail clients by
offering these individual investors a new type of service, based
on Euronext brokers acting as liquidity providers and quoting
better prices to retail investors.
The sources said the brokers are keen to offer better prices
to their retail investor clients in line with their regulatory
obligation to achieve "best execution" - namely trading at the
best price for clients.
NYSE Euronext declined to comment.
Retail investors, typically wealthy individuals trading on
their account through specialist retail brokers, account for
less than one tenth of Euronext trading volumes, making retail
a relatively small market segment for the exchange.
But NYSE Euronext hopes the new service will partly reverse
a gradual slowdown in trading across many of its main markets in
recent months as investors have pulled back from Europe, mindful
of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.
"We do not envision either outperformance or
underperformance in the share price until market sentiment
solidifies ... and volumes across NYSE Euronext's markets begin
to show a sustainable trend," said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at
RBC Capital Markets.
NYSE Euronext, like rivals the London Stock Exchange
, Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq OMX, is
keen to tap a wide array of liquidity sources to sustain profits
in what has been a tough year for European exchanges.