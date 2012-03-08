* NYSE CFO says fin'l tax plan has little traction across EU
* Says France likely to move forward with own tax
* Applauds France's modifications to ensure market liquidity
By John McCrank
March 8 A financial transaction tax is
likely to be launched in France, but there will be some
exemptions for market makers and other liquidity providers, and
it will not have a material impact on NYSE Euronext, the
company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
France has been trying to win backing for an European
Union-wide financial transactions tax, which would need approval
from all 27 member states to become law, and would tax stock and
bond trades at the rate of 0.1 percent, and derivatives trades
at 0.01 percent.
"On the whole, we are obviously not fans of it," Michael
Geltzeiler, CFO of NYSE Euronext, said at the Citi 2012
Financial Services Conference. "I think the good news there is
that it doesn't look like it's getting traction globally, or
even across Europe."
NYSE Euronext runs markets across Europe as well as London's
Liffe venue.
The transaction tax plan, pushed by Germany and France,
comes after calls for banks and investors, rather than
taxpayers, to fund their own bailouts. The idea has been around
for some time and came back into vogue in reaction to taxpayer
bailouts during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
France has said it plans to introduce a tax, which would be
imposed on the trading of shares or company bonds, regardless of
whether other countries follow suit.
Geltzeiler said NYSE Euronext applauds France's move to
modify its proposed tax to a level where it resembles Britain's
stamp duty, which makes certain exemptions to ensure liquidity
in the markets.
"It is something we continue to monitor, but at this stage
we don't believe it is going to have a material impact on our
business," he said.