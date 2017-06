April 4 State of New York Mortgage Agency is planning to sell $219.705 million of mortgage revenue bonds on April 11, said a market source on Thursday.

The sale will consist of $186.540 million of Forty-Ninth Series bonds, and $33.165 million of Fiftieth Series bonds. Both series are non-AMT.

There will be a one-day retail order period on April 10.

JP Morgan is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.