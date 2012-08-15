CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as commodity prices lift energy, miners
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, carried by energy and materials companies that surged on the back of higher oil and gold prices.
Aug 15 The New York State Thruway Authority will sell $480 million of state personal income tax revenue bonds (transportation) during the week of Aug. 20, said a market source on Wednesday.
The bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Aug. 20, with institutional pricing to follow on Aug. 21.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, carried by energy and materials companies that surged on the back of higher oil and gold prices.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)