WELLINGTON Jan 27 The government of New
Zealand has appointed four investment firms to fill three joint
manager slots for its first state asset sale in more than a
decade.
First NZ Capital and its associate Credit Suisse Australia
will fill one position while Macquarie Capital, and Goldman
Sachs will fill the others. They will be responsible for the
preparation and handling of the public offer of up to 49 percent
of electricity company Mighty River Power Ltd, the Treasury
department said on Friday.
The sale is likely to happen in the third quarter of this
year and could raise as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.48 billion).
The re-elected centre right government moved quickly after
last November's election to implement a pledge to sell minority
stakes in three power companies and a coal miner and to further
reduce its stake in Air New Zealand.
The controversial asset sale programme is slated to bring in
between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which the National-led
government has said it will use to reduce debt, return to the
country's coffers and invest in new infrastructure.
To placate a public that opposed the sales, according to
surveys before the election, the government has said it will
retain at least 51 percent of each company, give New Zealand
investors preference in the share sales and put a 10 percent cap
on any single stake.
"It is too early for ministers to make decisions on the
design of the first IPO and these details will follow in the
coming months," the Treasury department said.
Mighty River Power has around 20 percent of the New Zealand
electricity market, generating virtually all its output from
hydro and geothermal stations.
The company reported a net profit of NZ$127.1 million in the
year to June 30. It said in October it expected its 2012
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and financial
instruments (EBITDAF) to be between NZ$430 million to NZ$450
million, compared with NZ$443 million in 2011.
The other assets being readied for share sales are power
companies Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner
Solid Energy, and Air New Zealand, which is around 75 percent
state-owned.
Contact Energy, New Zealand's third-largest listed
company, was the last state-owned asset to be sold and also the
last float greater than NZ$1 billion. The sale happened in 1999.
The Treasury department said it had set up a panel of six
investment firms to handle the asset sales programme. In
addition to the three in the current IPO, others include
Deutsche Bank and its local associate, Craig
Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr/Merrill Lynch, and UBS.