WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's Wakefield Health said on Wednesday it has received a partial takeover offer for the company at NZ$6.0 a share, valuing the healthcare group at around NZ$103 million ($81 million).

Wakefield said the cash offer for 50.01 percent stake was from two main shareholders of the company.

Wakefield shares closed at NZ$4.80 on Tuesday.

(Gyles Beckford)