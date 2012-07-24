BRIEF-Obseva SA announces completion of early stage trial evaluating endometriosis drug
* Obseva SA announces the completion of a phase 1 pk/pd clinical trial evaluating different doses of obe2109 and add-back therapy
WELLINGTON, July 25 New Zealand's Wakefield Health said on Wednesday it has received a partial takeover offer for the company at NZ$6.0 a share, valuing the healthcare group at around NZ$103 million ($81 million).
Wakefield said the cash offer for 50.01 percent stake was from two main shareholders of the company.
Wakefield shares closed at NZ$4.80 on Tuesday.
(Gyles Beckford)
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corporation announces the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Freeman to its board of directors